10/17: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bright, blue skies for Monday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Clear Monday night with lows in the upper 40s. A few clouds around but mainly sunny with highs in the low 70s for both Tuesday and Wednesday. The chance for a shower returns Wednesday evening, but the better chance will be during the overnight hours and into the day Thursday. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible with any heavier showers. Otherwise Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s. Cooler and cloudy Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Partly sunny and dry for the weekend with highs in the mid-50s on Saturday, then back up near 60 on Sunday.

