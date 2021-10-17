First ever Nickel Dash benefits the East Toledo Family Center

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For many, the East Toledo Family Center is synonymous with kindness and hope.

It has been serving East Side families since 1901, making sure that the community has everything it needs to be successful.

“People trust us, they know that we’re here and they can come to our door,” said Jodi Gross, the center’s executive director. “Even if we can’t meet their needs, we help them find the resources. If we weren’t here I believe that our families wouldn’t know where to turn.”

On Sunday morning, the family center tried something new -- a 5k called the Nickel Dash. It’s East Toledo’s first and only 5k. But the event was about more than just running and raising money for the center.

“It’s not that we have loved ones running or walking but we’re here because we’re a family center,” said Alena Taylor, a supervisor at the East Toledo Family Center. “Whoever is willing to support us, we want to support them. Our volunteering to do these things is just what makes us so great.”

Haylee Cole and her family have experienced the goodness of the center first hand; she both works at the center, and has benefitted from their services.

“Had I not known about the Family Center, there were a couple of Christmases we just wouldn’t have got through,” said Cole. “I’ve gotten help with coats, gloves, hats, and boots and stuff like that from being inside the Family Center, not just on the parent end.”

The East Toledo Family Center said their goal is to help as many people as they can, and the Nickel Dash is helping them reach that goal.

