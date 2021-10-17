Increased law enforcement efforts in Wood County this week

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Wood County law enforcement agencies are increasing patrol efforts in an effort to reduce the number of crashes in rural areas.

Starting Sunday, Oct. 17 through Saturday, Oct. 23, troopers, deputies, and officers will focus on impaired driving, safety belt violations, and speed violations. Ohio State Highway Patrol said there will be zero tolerance for violations.

It’s an initiative from the OSHP, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Township police, Perrysburg Township police, and Safe Communities of Wood County. Safe Communities of Wood County will also host educational events throughout the week.

“Law enforcement in Wood County is teaming up to send the message to drivers that we are looking for those who are putting themselves and others at risk by driving above the posted speed limit,” said Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer. “Do your part and drive appropriately for the safety of all on the road.”

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, there have been 916 crashes in rural Wood County so far this year -- 10 of which were fatal and more than 200 resulted in injuries. Of them, 283 were youth-related rural crashes -- four of which were fatal.

“This has been a tough year for many families in Wood County with the loss of so many youthful drivers,” said Safe Communities of Wood County Coordinator Sandy Wiechman. “In conjunction with National Teen Driver Safety Week, we will be hosting an event on October 20 at Elmwood High School to educate young drivers about safe driving.”

