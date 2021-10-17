Traffic
Oct. 17, 2021: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast

Lots of sunshine ahead for the next few days before cooler temps and clouds return.
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TODAY: Plenty of sunshine. Breezy and a little warmer. High 63. TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 44. MONDAY: More sunshine and warmer. High 67. EXTENDED: Plenty of sunshine for the first half of the new work week, with highs climbing into the low 70s by Wednesday. Rain chances increase Wednesday night, with rain likely through Thursday. A cold front will take us back into the 50s for Friday and Saturday with more cloud cover for the weekend.

