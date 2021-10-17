Traffic
Sylvania Fall Fest returns

The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Sylvania Fall Festival.
(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual Sylvania Fall Festival on Sunday.

It runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Historic Downtown Sylvania. The event will feature dozens of vendor booths, food trucks, live music, local political candidates, and family-friendly activities.

The Family Fun Zone will have pony rides, a petting zoo, bounce houses, a pumpkin patch, and more.

A parade featuring local marching bands will head down Main Street starting at 1:00 p.m. Bleacher seating is provided along the parade route.

Families can trick-or-treat along Main Street starting at 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

Those attending the can use a trolley shuttle service by parking at ProMedica Flower Hospital or at the Lourdes University camps. Organizers said it will run on a consistent pick-up and drop-off loop from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Find additional information about the event here.

