Two teens struck in hit-and-run, police search for driver

LAKE TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Lake Township Police are searching for a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run Friday.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle did not stop after hitting two teenagers about 7:10p.m. on Ayers Road near the I-280 overpass.

The ages and condition of the two juveniles is unknown.

Lake Twp. Police posted on Facebook that they are looking to speak with anyone who has information on a recently damaged 1999 to 2005 Pontiac, that may be red in color with a spoiler on the back trunk.

Anyone with information should contact Lake Township Police: 419-666–5500.

