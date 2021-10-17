Waterspouts seen over Lake Erie, NWS issues marine warning (photos, videos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service has issued a special marine warning following reports of waterspouts forming over Lake Erie on Sunday.

Special Marine Warning including the Avon Point to Willowick OH beyond 5 nm off shoreline to US-Canadian border, Vermilion to Avon Point OH beyond 5 nm off shoreline to US-Canadian border, Willowick to Geneva-on-the Lake OH and Avon Point to Willowick OH until 2:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/qYk2q7u9Y7 — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) October 17, 2021

Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create hazardous waters.

Some of the waterspouts were caught on camera. Check out these photos and videos posted to social media.

A waterspout is a whirling column of air and water mist; a whirlwind or tornado that forms over water, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

