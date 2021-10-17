Traffic
Waterspouts seen over Lake Erie, NWS issues marine warning (photos, videos)

This waterspout sighting took place Sunday in Euclid.
This waterspout sighting took place Sunday in Euclid.(Source: La Shunda Wells Lewis via Facebook)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service has issued a special marine warning following reports of waterspouts forming over Lake Erie on Sunday.

Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create hazardous waters.

Some of the waterspouts were caught on camera. Check out these photos and videos posted to social media.

A waterspout is a whirling column of air and water mist; a whirlwind or tornado that forms over water, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Did you see a waterspout? Send photos or videos to 19 News by emailing 19tips@woio.com. Include the location your photo or video was taken, and you may see it on TV or online.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

