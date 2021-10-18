10/18: Dan’s Monday Evening Forecast

It’s a rollercoaster of a week in weather, though we’ve started on the calm and sunny side. Tuesday will see highs crack the 70s again, then rain looks to make a comeback starting Wednesday evening. That rain will continue through most of Thursday (a few rumbles of thunder are possible), then cooler air moves in along with high pressure to take us into the weekend. That will result in our first frost potential of the season, as lows dip into the upper-30s Saturday and mid-30s Sunday morning!

