10/18: Dan’s Monday Evening Forecast

Rain returns late Wednesday; frosty Sunday morning?
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
It’s a rollercoaster of a week in weather, though we’ve started on the calm and sunny side. Tuesday will see highs crack the 70s again, then rain looks to make a comeback starting Wednesday evening. That rain will continue through most of Thursday (a few rumbles of thunder are possible), then cooler air moves in along with high pressure to take us into the weekend. That will result in our first frost potential of the season, as lows dip into the upper-30s Saturday and mid-30s Sunday morning!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

