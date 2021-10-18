16-year-old taken to hospital with gunshot wound

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 16-year-old victim was taken to the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning in East Toledo.

Toledo Police were called to the 200 block of Cyril just after midnight. They found the victim, whose name was redacted from the police report, suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There is no update on their condition.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.