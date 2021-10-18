Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
16-year-old taken to hospital with gunshot wound

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 16-year-old victim was taken to the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning in East Toledo.

Toledo Police were called to the 200 block of Cyril just after midnight. They found the victim, whose name was redacted from the police report, suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There is no update on their condition.

