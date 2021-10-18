Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

City of Toledo launching new vibrancy initiative, grant money available

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo announced a new vibrancy initiative on Monday in an effort to improve commercial buildings.

A city spokesperson said the initiative aims to spur investment and job creation in Toledo. The program offers two grants: the Facade Improvement Grant and the First Floor Whitebox Pilot.

“The introduction of these programs will create job-ready spaces where entrepreneurs can occupy revitalized buildings, and strengthen neighborhoods as more goods and services are available nearby,” a statement from the city read. “Additionally, it will preserve structures and reduce blight as boarded-up buildings are proactively repaired and reopened.”

The facade improvement grant will address the exterior condition of commercial and industrial buildings in low to moderate income census tracts in Toledo. This program provides a 50% matching grant of up to $40,000 reimbursement for eligible expenses.

The White Box Grant Pilot will help property owners bring vacant commercial first-floor spaces up to current building code, fire safety code, and abide by ADA requirements. It will also create a functional “white box” space for customization and occupancy by a business, the city said.

This program offers a matching grant of up to $50,000 for first-floor renovation expenses. Building owners are required to provide a 30% match.

Those looking for additional information can visit the program’s website here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sanitarian with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department took this photo, documenting what...
Restaurant workers caught on camera retrieving discarded meat from dumpster
Two teens struck in hit-and-run, police search for driver
A semi pins a passenger car on I-75S at the ramp to I-475W.
Police identify driver who died in I-75 semi crash
One person was shot after a rollover crash Saturday in Toledo.
One person shot during rollover crash in Toledo
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

An 8-year-old in Britton, MI has a number of physical struggles. His parents were told he may...
The touchdown kid
An 8-year-old in Britton, MI has a number of physical struggles. His parents were told he may...
Michigan 8-year-old with cerebral palsy scores first touchdown
A statue of Harambe, the gorilla from the Cincinnati Zoo, faces Arturo Di Modica's "Charging...
Statue of Harambe appears in New York’s Financial District
Suzy Gibbons has a blog to create a community of support
Local cancer survivor works to change fashion options