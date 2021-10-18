City of Toledo launching new vibrancy initiative, grant money available

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo announced a new vibrancy initiative on Monday in an effort to improve commercial buildings.

A city spokesperson said the initiative aims to spur investment and job creation in Toledo. The program offers two grants: the Facade Improvement Grant and the First Floor Whitebox Pilot.

“The introduction of these programs will create job-ready spaces where entrepreneurs can occupy revitalized buildings, and strengthen neighborhoods as more goods and services are available nearby,” a statement from the city read. “Additionally, it will preserve structures and reduce blight as boarded-up buildings are proactively repaired and reopened.”

The facade improvement grant will address the exterior condition of commercial and industrial buildings in low to moderate income census tracts in Toledo. This program provides a 50% matching grant of up to $40,000 reimbursement for eligible expenses.

The White Box Grant Pilot will help property owners bring vacant commercial first-floor spaces up to current building code, fire safety code, and abide by ADA requirements. It will also create a functional “white box” space for customization and occupancy by a business, the city said.

This program offers a matching grant of up to $50,000 for first-floor renovation expenses. Building owners are required to provide a 30% match.

Those looking for additional information can visit the program’s website here.

