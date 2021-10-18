Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Fundraiser: Community Leader Battles Cancer

By Kayla Molander
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Last year, Lisa Titkemeier and her seven-year-old Max raised more than $17,000 for families of two fallen Toledo Police Officers Anthony Dia and Brandon Stalker. Now Titkemeier is on the receiving end of generosity as her husband’s student athletes host a fundraiser in her honor.

Titkemeier has non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Her husband is a soccer coach at St. Francis High School in Toledo.

“He’s been a really great coach for us all year,” said Owen Little, a junior varsity player. “We really wanted to help him out and show our support.”

The fundraiser will be held Monday night from 5:00PM to 10:00PM at the Village Inn in Sylvania. Both the St. Francis varsity and junior varsity teams will be hosting.

“The dedication he shows for our family, our brotherhood, and this soccer program is truly amazing. So we’d like to give that back to him and his wife,” says student athlete Ben Bartschy.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sanitarian with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department took this photo, documenting what...
Restaurant workers caught on camera retrieving discarded meat from dumpster
One person was shot after a rollover crash Saturday in Toledo.
One person shot after rollover crash in Toledo
A semi pins a passenger car on I-75S at the ramp to I-475W.
Driver seriously injured after car pinned beneath semi
A fire broke out at the same home where an 18-year-old was shot and killed the night before.
Fire tears through home where 18-year-old was shot and killed
Sandusky Co Tornado 10/15/21
Confirmed tornado touchdown in Sandusky county on Friday

Latest News

fundraiser
Titkemeier Fundraiser
Kids enjoyed trick or treating at the Toledo Zoo.
Little boo at the zoo
Little Boo at the zoo
Little Boo at the zoo
Increased law enforcement efforts in Wood County this week