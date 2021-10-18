Fundraiser: Community Leader Battles Cancer

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Last year, Lisa Titkemeier and her seven-year-old Max raised more than $17,000 for families of two fallen Toledo Police Officers Anthony Dia and Brandon Stalker. Now Titkemeier is on the receiving end of generosity as her husband’s student athletes host a fundraiser in her honor.

Titkemeier has non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Her husband is a soccer coach at St. Francis High School in Toledo.

“He’s been a really great coach for us all year,” said Owen Little, a junior varsity player. “We really wanted to help him out and show our support.”

The fundraiser will be held Monday night from 5:00PM to 10:00PM at the Village Inn in Sylvania. Both the St. Francis varsity and junior varsity teams will be hosting.

“The dedication he shows for our family, our brotherhood, and this soccer program is truly amazing. So we’d like to give that back to him and his wife,” says student athlete Ben Bartschy.

