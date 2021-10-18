DeWine, Whitmer react to passing of Gen. Colin Powell

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Colin Powell died on Monday, his family announced.
Powell served under both Republican and Democrat administrations. He was the first Black Secretary of State.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released a statement on Powell’s passing.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Gov. Garlin Gilchrist also released statements.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.