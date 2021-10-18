DeWine, Whitmer react to passing of Gen. Colin Powell

Today our country has lost one of its most accomplished citizens, General Colin L. Powell. A son of Jamaican immigrants, General Powell served his country in the U.S. Army beginning in ROTC and rose through the ranks to become a four-star general and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Colin Powell also served our nation as the first African-American Secretary of State, traveling the world as America’s top diplomat.

Colin Powell cared about helping America’s young people and was the chairman of America’s promise, a non-profit organization to help young people build character.

Fran and I extend our sympathy to Secretary Powell’s wife, Alma, and the entire Powell family.