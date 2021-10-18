Traffic
DeWine, Whitmer react to passing of Gen. Colin Powell

Former U.S. Secretary of State Gen. Colin Powell died on Monday, his family has announced.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Colin Powell died on Monday, his family announced.

Powell served under both Republican and Democrat administrations. He was the first Black Secretary of State.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released a statement on Powell’s passing.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Gov. Garlin Gilchrist also released statements.

