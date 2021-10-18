Traffic
Little boo at the zoo

By Kayla Molander
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A trick-or-treating tradition returned to the Toledo Zoo on Thursday. At Little Boo, toddlers and pre-schoolers dressed in their Halloween best to trick or treat throughout the zoo.

They could also check out things like magic shows and pumpkin carving demonstrations.

“It’s one more time to wear the Halloween costume and get the family completely dressed up ... incorporate the strollers ... whole family gets into it. They love coming to the zoo ... visit the animals ... it’s a safe trick-or-treating experience,” says Jen Brassil, events manager for the Toledo Zoo.

