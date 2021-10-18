Traffic
Michigan 8-year-old with cerebral palsy scores first touchdown

By Heather Pollauf
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRITTON, Mich. (WTVG) - It’s Christian Johnson’s first football season, and when he stepped out onto the field last weekend, he didn’t expect to score.

Johnson is in 3rd grade. So last Saturday, he wasn’t even supposed to be playing in the 5th- and 6th-grade football game.

“They didn’t have enough players, so they brought in some of the 3rd and 4th grade, just in case,” explains his mom Meagan. “Thirty-five and then obviously used them to fill in as the game went on.”

Christian has cerebral palsy. Meagan says he’s missing half of his brain. “It’s pretty much all water,” she says. “That has affected his entire left side. His left hand, his left leg is all a little bit shorter, they don’t work as well. It’s affected his speech, his thinking, and his learning.”

Doctors told her Christian would probably never walk or talk. But he’s running. And scoring.

“I didn’t play for a while, but I got in and I was super excited I was getting a run play, and I got a touchdown,” he tells 13abc.T”hat was my first-ever one.”

“Once he got out there and he realized Chase was going to hand him the ball, which is the quarterback for the team, he was absolutely stoked,” says Meagan. “Once he started hearing everyone cheering for him, he just kept running and running and running. He was so excited.”

“Coach said I was the VIP,” added Christian.

