Monday morning house fire considered suspicious by TFRD

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No one was injured during a Monday morning house fire that Toledo fire officials are calling suspicious.

Toledo Fire & Rescue was called out to a fire in the 100 block of Locust near Sherman just after 4 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the house engulfed in flames.

There is significant damage to the front of the home. The heat was so intense that windows of the home shattered, causing some neighbors to believe there was an explosion.

Officials said the house appears occupied, but no one was inside at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is considered to be suspicious, according to TFRD. An arson investigator is being called to the scene.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.