National Museum of the Great Lakes hosting lecture series
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Museum of the Great Lakes is hosting its fall lecture series, Bottled Goodbyes from 7-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Admission is free but registration is required at this link.
The lecture is a conversation exploring famous messages that have washed ashore. The lecture tells tales from the Great Storm of 1913 to the development of the radio.
This is the first in a series of lectures in the museum’s 2021 fall series and will be offered as a hybrid event. Participants can choose when registering to take part in the lecture in person at the museum or online via Zoom.
