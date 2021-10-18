National Museum of the Great Lakes hosting lecture series

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Museum of the Great Lakes is hosting its fall lecture series, Bottled Goodbyes from 7-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Admission is free but registration is required at this link.

The lecture is a conversation exploring famous messages that have washed ashore. The lecture tells tales from the Great Storm of 1913 to the development of the radio.

This is the first in a series of lectures in the museum’s 2021 fall series and will be offered as a hybrid event. Participants can choose when registering to take part in the lecture in person at the museum or online via Zoom.

