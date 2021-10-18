Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

National Museum of the Great Lakes hosting lecture series

The National Museum of the Great Lakes is holding its biggest annual fundraiser virtually this...
The National Museum of the Great Lakes is holding its biggest annual fundraiser virtually this year, hoping to raise $200,000.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Museum of the Great Lakes is hosting its fall lecture series, Bottled Goodbyes from 7-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Admission is free but registration is required at this link.

The lecture is a conversation exploring famous messages that have washed ashore. The lecture tells tales from the Great Storm of 1913 to the development of the radio.

This is the first in a series of lectures in the museum’s 2021 fall series and will be offered as a hybrid event. Participants can choose when registering to take part in the lecture in person at the museum or online via Zoom.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sanitarian with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department took this photo, documenting what...
Restaurant workers caught on camera retrieving discarded meat from dumpster
Two teens struck in hit-and-run, police search for driver
One person was shot after a rollover crash Saturday in Toledo.
One person shot during rollover crash in Toledo
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
A message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries claims a group of 17 U.S. missionaries,...
Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping 17 missionaries in Haiti

Latest News

Toledo Police car
Police searching for aggravated robbery suspect
Toledo Symphony Orchestra will present the Science & Symphony show at the Peristyle Theater on...
TSO announces Science & Symphony concert event
Former U.S. Secretary of State Gen. Colin Powell died on Monday, his family has announced.
DeWine, Whitmer react to passing of Gen. Colin Powell
16-year-old taken to hospital with gunshot wound