October 18th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny today with a high in the upper 60s. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high in the low 70s. Showers are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thursday will bring a high in the middle 60s. Friday into the weekend will be in the low to middle 50s. There is a chance of frost on Sunday morning.

