Perrysburg Schools face overcrowding as city population grows

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Perrysburg has been experiencing a lot of growth in the last few years, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down. And with this growth, comes new students at the schools.

The problem? The schools don’t have much more room for all the kids.

Although overcrowding is an issue, Superintendent Tom Hosler said he is pleased to see all the new faces in his community, and all the kids that can now learn at his schools.

“It’s a good problem to have, and it’s one that we’re grateful people are trusting us with their children. Of all the places they could move they’re choosing to come to Perrysburg. That’s an awesome responsibility, and we want to make sure that we’re protecting the educational experience of all of our students, while maintaining the qualities that bring people here,” said Superintendent Hosler.

Right now, the schools are resorting to “portable classrooms” -- trailer-like structures that sit right outside the school.

The superintendent said these classrooms are not a permanent fix for their issues, and he’s aware of some of the safety concerns.

“In a time where school security is so important the portables is something that gives us a little bit of concern, but we have a great plan, our SRO is there, but it changes those dynamics. So I think students are aware of that, I think they’re very cautious and careful, but overall it’s just part of what they do.”

Superintendent Hosler said another problem is that 11 of their high school teachers don’t have their own classroom.

Each period, these teachers pack all their supplies on to a cart and ride to another room. This is inconvenient for both the teachers and the students.

“You know, you think about the times when you or I were in school and you went and met with the teacher in their classroom to go over a test? Well 11 of our teachers don’t have that classroom so they have to find that space somewhere, so that’s something that we’re looking forward to resolving.”

A board meeting was planned for Monday night, and the superintendent said the issue of overcrowding was first on the agenda.

