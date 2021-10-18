Police searching for aggravated robbery suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for an aggravated robbery suspect that held up a Sunoco gas station on Monday morning.

A police report said a Black male wearing a green Dickies-style jacket entered the gas station at 324 S. Detroit around 8:20 a.m. The suspect went to the counter and demanded money.

During the encounter, the suspect brandished a silver handgun. He took an undisclosed amount of cash off the counter and fled on foot.

There were no injuries reported.

