Sprinkler systems getting a closer look

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Out of sight and out of mind, but there when you need them.

Area fire inspectors are taking a look at some of the latest technologies for sprinkler systems and how they can save lives.

The ultimate hope is that you never need these technologies. You never have a situation where they need to be activated.

Fire inspectors from all over Northern Ohio Monday, came together to share ideas and learn. This education coming on sprinklers, usually found in larger offices, warehouses, even assisted living facilities.

Each year the technology gets better, sprinkler heads using more specialized systems and water patterns. Proper installation is key too. If a building owner is trying to cut corners, that can be a deadly mistake.

“The problem therein lies is there’s an inherent risk of death in a fire so the job we do is very very important because you are potentially saving lives,” said Ken Hobbel of S.A. Comunale.

If the system is installed properly, tested regularly and works properly, one hope is that the fire is mostly contained before firefighters arrives - cutting down on potential dangers for everyone involved.

