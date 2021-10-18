Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Sprinkler systems getting a closer look

Area fire inspectors review sprinkler systems
Area fire inspectors review sprinkler systems(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Out of sight and out of mind, but there when you need them.

Area fire inspectors are taking a look at some of the latest technologies for sprinkler systems and how they can save lives.

The ultimate hope is that you never need these technologies. You never have a situation where they need to be activated.

Fire inspectors from all over Northern Ohio Monday, came together to share ideas and learn. This education coming on sprinklers, usually found in larger offices, warehouses, even assisted living facilities.

Each year the technology gets better, sprinkler heads using more specialized systems and water patterns. Proper installation is key too. If a building owner is trying to cut corners, that can be a deadly mistake.

“The problem therein lies is there’s an inherent risk of death in a fire so the job we do is very very important because you are potentially saving lives,” said Ken Hobbel of S.A. Comunale.

If the system is installed properly, tested regularly and works properly, one hope is that the fire is mostly contained before firefighters arrives - cutting down on potential dangers for everyone involved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sanitarian with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department took this photo, documenting what...
Restaurant workers caught on camera retrieving discarded meat from dumpster
Two teens struck in hit-and-run, police search for driver
A semi pins a passenger car on I-75S at the ramp to I-475W.
Police identify driver who died in I-75 semi crash
One person was shot after a rollover crash Saturday in Toledo.
One person shot during rollover crash in Toledo
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Perrysburg Schools must resort to portable classrooms to hold all its students.
Perrysburg Schools face overcrowding as city population grows
She would love to see more clothes designed for people who have had mastectomies
Local cancer survivor works to inspire change in the fashion industry
New developments in Perrysburg keep bringing new students
Perrysburg Schools Face Overcrowding Issues
An 8-year-old in Britton, MI has a number of physical struggles. His parents were told he may...
The touchdown kid