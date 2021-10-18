Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Statue of Harambe appears in New York’s Financial District

A statue of Harambe, the gorilla from the Cincinnati Zoo, faces Arturo Di Modica's "Charging...
A statue of Harambe, the gorilla from the Cincinnati Zoo, faces Arturo Di Modica's "Charging Bull," surrounded by bananas, in New York's Financial District, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. The gorilla statue and bananas were part of a protest against wealth disparity by Sapien.Network, who says that the fruit will later be distributed to local food banks. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)(Richard Drew | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP/FOX19) - A statue of Harambe joined the famous “Charging Bull” in New York’s Financial District on Monday.

The gorilla statue and 10,000 bananas were part of a protest against wealth disparity by Sapien.Network, who says that the fruit will later be distributed to local food banks.

According to UPI, the founders of Sapien.Network said the installation is meant to show Wall Street has gone “bananas” when it comes to the disparity of wealth in the country.

Caption

May 28, 2021, marked the fifth year anniversary of the fatal shooting of Harambe at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

A 3-year-old boy fell into Harambe’s enclosure and began to be dragged around by the Western Lowland Gorilla.

Zoo officials said they had to make the difficult decision to shoot Harambe because the child’s life was in danger.

The zoo improved the safety barrier surrounding the exhibit several weeks after the 17-year-old gorilla died.

It was followed months later by a public report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that indicated the barrier had not met federal standards on the day the child fell into the enclosure.

Since then, the gorilla exhibit has undergone a two-phase renovation that ended in December 2017, which included modifications like an indoor space with floor-to-ceiling viewing glass, a resurfaced outdoor habitat, and more energy-efficient waterways.

The project was planned in 2015, before Harambe’s death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. FOX19 contributed to this report

Most Read

A sanitarian with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department took this photo, documenting what...
Restaurant workers caught on camera retrieving discarded meat from dumpster
Two teens struck in hit-and-run, police search for driver
A semi pins a passenger car on I-75S at the ramp to I-475W.
Police identify driver who died in I-75 semi crash
One person was shot after a rollover crash Saturday in Toledo.
One person shot during rollover crash in Toledo
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

An 8-year-old in Britton, MI has a number of physical struggles. His parents were told he may...
The touchdown kid
President Biden eager to wrap up negotiations on the Build Back Better Plan.
President Biden eager to wrap up negotiations on the Build Back Better Plan
An 8-year-old in Britton, MI has a number of physical struggles. His parents were told he may...
Michigan 8-year-old with cerebral palsy scores first touchdown
Bridging the Great Health Divide
State of Decay: Rural areas in America are at a tooth loss