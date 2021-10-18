Statue of Harambe appears in New York’s Financial District

NEW YORK (AP/FOX19) - A statue of Harambe joined the famous “Charging Bull” in New York’s Financial District on Monday.

The gorilla statue and 10,000 bananas were part of a protest against wealth disparity by Sapien.Network, who says that the fruit will later be distributed to local food banks.

According to UPI, the founders of Sapien.Network said the installation is meant to show Wall Street has gone “bananas” when it comes to the disparity of wealth in the country.

May 28, 2021, marked the fifth year anniversary of the fatal shooting of Harambe at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

A 3-year-old boy fell into Harambe’s enclosure and began to be dragged around by the Western Lowland Gorilla.

Zoo officials said they had to make the difficult decision to shoot Harambe because the child’s life was in danger.

The zoo improved the safety barrier surrounding the exhibit several weeks after the 17-year-old gorilla died.

It was followed months later by a public report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that indicated the barrier had not met federal standards on the day the child fell into the enclosure.

Since then, the gorilla exhibit has undergone a two-phase renovation that ended in December 2017, which included modifications like an indoor space with floor-to-ceiling viewing glass, a resurfaced outdoor habitat, and more energy-efficient waterways.

The project was planned in 2015, before Harambe’s death.

