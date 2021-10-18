Stretch of I-475 to close this weekend for repair project

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo announced today that a stretch of I-475 will be closed starting Friday night.

The entire westbound lane of I-475 between I-75 and US-23 will be closed from Friday, Oct. 22 at 8:00 p.m. until Monday, Oct. 25 at 6:00 a.m. for a bridge straightening project.

The Ohio Department of Transportation needs to make repairs after the bridge was struck.

