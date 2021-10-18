Traffic
Stretch of I-475 to close this weekend for repair project

The closure starts Friday night and ends Monday morning.
The closure starts Friday night and ends Monday morning.(City of Toledo)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo announced today that a stretch of I-475 will be closed starting Friday night.

The entire westbound lane of I-475 between I-75 and US-23 will be closed from Friday, Oct. 22 at 8:00 p.m. until Monday, Oct. 25 at 6:00 a.m. for a bridge straightening project.

The Ohio Department of Transportation needs to make repairs after the bridge was struck.

