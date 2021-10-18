Traffic
Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Lionel Richie among presenters to introduce Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

INDIO, CA - OCTOBER 15: Musician Paul McCartney performs during Desert Trip at the Empire Polo...
INDIO, CA - OCTOBER 15: Musician Paul McCartney performs during Desert Trip at the Empire Polo Field on October 15, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some of the biggest names in music entertainment are set to converge in Cleveland for the 36th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Officials with the Rock Hall revealed the preliminary list of presenters and performers for the induction ceremony, which takes place in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Oct. 30.

Click here for Rock Hall induction ceremony ticketing, schedule information

An initial list includes:

  • Tina Turner - Inducted by Angela Bassett; performances by Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R. and Bryan Adams
  • Carole King - Inducted by Taylor Swift; performances by Swift and Jennifer Hudson
  • The Go-Go’s - Inducted by Drew Barrymore
  • Foo Fighters - Inducted by Paul McCartney
  • Clarence Avant, for the Ahmet Ertegun Award - Inducted by Lionel Richie

The full list of performer inductees include Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters, and Todd Rundgren. Kraftwerk, Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron will be honored in the “Early Influence” category, while LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads will be inducted for Musical Excellence. Clarence Avant will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The event will be streamed on HBO and HBO Max on Nov. 20.

