TSO announces Science & Symphony concert event

Toledo Symphony Orchestra will present the Science & Symphony show at the Peristyle Theater on...
Toledo Symphony Orchestra will present the Science & Symphony show at the Peristyle Theater on Nov. 11.(Toledo Symphony Orchestra)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Symphony Orchestra announced a Science & Symphony collaboration with KV 265, a non-profit organization that communicates science through art.

Two performances will take place at the Peristyle Theater on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 9:45 a.m. as part of the TSO’s Young People’s Concert Series, and a 7 p.m. performance that is open to the public. The concert will pair high-definition imagery from NASA and astronomer-photographer Dr. Jose Francisco Salgado with music from the orchestra.

The Science & Symphony collaboration has been presented in 235 concerts and 185 talks, reaching more than 460,000 people in 85 cities worldwide.

Tickets are $25 each, with child and student pricing available. Visit toledosymphony.com, the TAPA box office at 1838 Parkwood Ave., or call 419-246-8000.

