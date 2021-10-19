10/19: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

It’s another day of jackets in the morning, shedding them in the afternoon and sunglasses all the while. We’re still eyeing some rain out west, set to move in tomorrow evening. It won’t amount to much -- now 1/4″ or less on average -- but the cooler air behind that front will set the stage for some patchy frost over the weekend!

