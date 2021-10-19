Traffic
93-year-old Sylvania woman credits vaccine with saving her life

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mary Good says she wouldn’t be alive if she hadn’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. Because of her age, the 93-year-old was susceptible to a breakthrough case of COVID.

She is fully vaccinated and intends to get the booster once her doctor clears her. But a few weeks ago, she knew something was terribly wrong when she could barely lift her arms or legs. That’s when her daughter Meg Lent got her right to the Emergency Room at Flower Hospital. Lent is also a Nurse Practitioner and says she is 100 percent sure that her mother is still alive because the immunity from her vaccines helped her fight the virus.

Lent says her mother was still very sick with COVID pneumonia but received Remdesiver and other medications that helper her battle the virus.

Mary was home within a week and still getting her strength back, but she is feeling much better and grateful to be alive.

Not every family is that lucky with COVID-19 breakthrough cases. Renee Hyland’s brother Dana did not survive. He was fully vaccinated but on chemotherapy and doctors told her family that he didn’t respond to the initial two doses of the vaccine because of the cancer drugs. He had received his first vaccine dose of another round and was waiting to get his second when he contracted the virus.

Despite a long fight, Dana lost his battle with COVID-19. Renee says she strongly supports everyone getting the COVID vaccine, especially after living through the heartbreak of losing her brother to the deadly virus.

