Arrest warrant issued for former student indicted in Foltz death

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - An arrest warrant has been issued in Wood County for one of the former Bowling Green State University students indicted in the hazing death of Stone Foltz.

A judge issued the warrant for Jacob Krinn, 20, of Delaware, for violating the conditions of the electronic monitoring program.

Krinn is facing multiple charges in Foltz’s death -- first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, felonious assault, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, and obstructing official business.

Foltz, a 20-year-old BGSU sophomore, died in March after an alleged hazing incident at the off-campus Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house. An attorney for the Foltz family said Stone’s blood alcohol content was 0.394 on the night he was taken to the hospital, nearly five times the legal limit.

Krinn was Foltz’s mentor, or “big,” through the fraternity PIKE, according to court documents. He is facing the most serious charges. Prosecutors allege Krinn was directly involved in the hazing ritual, from the excessive drinking to dropping Foltz off at his apartment at the end of the night.

Krinn pleaded not guilty to all charges.

