Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Bengals’ Uzomah offers new phone, tickets to fan who took famous video

CJ Uzomah says he’ll replace the phone after it cracked during the viral moment of the NFL weekend.
Viral video taken from a front-row fan during the Bengals win in Detroit on Sunday.
Viral video taken from a front-row fan during the Bengals win in Detroit on Sunday.(Sebastian Day/Provided)
By Joe Danneman and Brian Planalp
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Video from the phone of a Bengals fan during Sunday’s game in Detroit has gotten big attention in the hours since it was taken.

Big attention. Instant viral status. More than a million views less than a day later. Reposts from the likes of Bleacher Report—and the NFL itself.

Sebastian Day is the cameraman, the man whose phone captured the moment in the fourth quarter when Bengals tight end CJ Uzomah scored.

Uzomah and his teammates rushed to the wall at the corner of the end zone to celebrate with Day and his fellow first-row superfans.

“I guess we were just louder than everybody else around us,” he recalled.

Day had his phone and was recording.

“[Uzomah] tried to give my buddy a high five right next to me and he just hit my phone,” he said.

Day fumbled the phone, and it hit the turf. That’s when Bengals running back Joe Mixon swooped in and scooped it up.

But he didn’t hand it back to Day—not at first. Instead, with the phone still recording, Mixon turned it around and filmed the moment of the NFL weekend.

“That was awesome, and he threw it back to me, and they went back to beating the Lions,” Day said.

Lucky for him. Not so lucky for his phone, which now sports a web of hairline cracks across its front screen.

That’s where Uzomah comes back into the picture.

“CJ reached out to me and said he’d give me a new phone,” Day explained. “I wasn’t too worried about it. I like the phone I have, and he said he should be able to hook me up with some tickets. [...] I’d rather have the tickets than a phone.”

Turns out, Day could get both.

Uzomah messaged Day offering to send him the “newest” smartphone on the market as well as tickets to see the Bengals take on the Steelers or the Browns at Paul Brown Stadium.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi pins a passenger car on I-75S at the ramp to I-475W.
Police identify driver who died in I-75 semi crash
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Fire officials have called an arson investigator after a fire damaged a home on Locust on...
Monday morning house fire considered suspicious by TFRD
Toledo Police car
Police searching for aggravated robbery suspect
The closure starts Friday night and ends Monday morning.
Stretch of I-475 to close this weekend for repair project

Latest News

(Source: Toledo Walleye)
Toledo Walleye back on the ice after a near 2 year absence
Toledo Christian's Maggie McWhinnie is the 13abc Athlete of the Week
Toledo Christian’s Maggie McWhinnie making a name for herself
Central Catholic defeated Whitmer 28-7 on Oct. 8, 2021.
In a battle between the top teams in the region, Central Catholic emerges victorious
Logan Sutto is the 13abc Athlete of the Week.
Sophomore Logan Sutto shines for Anthony Wayne