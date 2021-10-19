Building Better Schools: Spreading positivity with Post-It notes

Traffic
Students at Ottawa Hills are spreading kindness in a cool way.
By Kristian Brown
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ottawa Hills is spreading kindness throughout the hallways of the Junior High in a really unique way and they’re doing it through post-its.

Post-it messages are written by students for students.

“I was speaking to a students a couple weeks ago,” says Nicole Toliver, the Guidance Counselor for the Junior High at Ottawa Hills. “And they came in really really upset and they said that they overslept, they were five minutes late, and this is the worst day ever, and I said good thing it’s just a bad day it’s not a bad life and then one of the other girls said yes it’s just a bad day it’s not a bad life.”

Ottawa Hills Schools leaders say this “take what you need, give what you can” board helps students take a stand and spread love.

It’s all about creating a positive environment for kids to thrive.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

