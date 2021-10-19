Community members gather to discuss ways to curb the violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tonight the first of a series of town halls was held where the Mayor’s Initiative to End Gun Violence shared the data that they collected. The initiative is headed by JuJuan Armour, he and his team have been working with SheRay’s and Associates to analyze the data and explore potential solutions to Toledo’s gun violence problem.

“Being active in this coalition, we are not meeting and getting together just to talk. We are having actionable items that make sure that we are providing solutions from those thing that have already been identified,” says Armour.

According to the data, the community says it needs programming and resources, engagement, parental supervision and support, and better relationships with the police and police enforcement.

“At the end of the day of the day we don’t want quick fixes, we don’t want thing that happen just for tomorrow. We want to see a real cognitive change in communities,” says Raylette Johnson, the CEO of SheRay’s & Associates LLC.

At the meeting Armour and his team emphasized that it will take the entire community coming together to combat this issue, that is claiming the lives of children.

“My spelling teacher told me there is not an ‘I’ in team. So I cannot do it alone. You cannot do it alone. Nobody can do it alone by themselves,” says Johnson.

“Everybody in this area that is working with any child, any parent in the junction area needs to be present,” says Avis Files, a community member. “You need to show up. Yes you do your work 9 to 5 and you get a paycheck, but you have got to show up. Because you need to care about this community and make a difference in this community. And we have got to do it together.”

In case you missed the first of this week’s town halls two more will be held, one on Tuesday at Waite High School at 6 pm and another on Wednesday at Woodward High School at 6pm.

