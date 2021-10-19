Delta residents concerned about potential medical marijuana dispensaries

DELTA, Ohio (WTVG) - It was a packed meeting in Delta after residents found out what was on the agenda. Village Council was to consider legislation that would allow them to regulate the cultivation, processing, and sale of medical marijuana.

Residents filled council chambers to voice their concerns.

“I don’t think at this point it’s about whether you’re for or against the use of medical marijuana or anything of that nature. I think at this point, it’s about our community standing together and saying ‘We don’t want it here,’” said Brandy Cansky, who lives in Delta.

“There is a segment of this community that both uses with prescriptions from the medical community. They use medical marijuana for a viable purpose, and if that’s the case, it would be no different than us saying no to a Walgreens,” explained Brad Peebles, village administrator.

Those who attended the meeting overwhelmingly spoke out against the legislation, which many are concerned would open the door to multiple dispensaries. Council ended the meeting by requesting the law director draft a proposal for a 1 year moratorium. It would keep medical marijuana out of the community for 12 months while council members talk to residents and find out more.

Residents are concerned about dispensaries opening in Delta after two medical marijuana businesses approached the village. (Tony Geftos)

“A moratorium allows us time to have this community conversation, which needs to happen,” said Pastor Matthew Voyer of Trinity Lutheran Church in Delta.

“And we really need time to truly research the issue, find out what impacts, positive or negative, how it would affect our community. How it would affect our young people. How it would affect our culture around the acceptance of marijuana use,” added Beth Thomas, also a Delta resident and Director of Community Education and Engagement for the Fulton County Health Department.

The legislation for the moratorium will be introduced at the next council meeting Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, and council is set to vote on it then.

