Drive-thru holiday light show coming to Lucas Co. Rec Center

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Holiday Light Show is coming to the Rec Center to brighten up the holiday season.

The drive-thru only show features dozens of dazzling displays that last approximately 20-25 minutes.

The show begins on November 19 on select dates and runs through the end of December. Tickets cost $23 per vehicle for general admission, which requires you to select a specific date and time, and $35 for a VIP ticket, which allows you to attend the show whenever the show is open.

Follow this link for dates and to purchase tickets.

