Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Drive-thru holiday light show coming to Lucas Co. Rec Center

The Holiday Light Show is coming to the Lucas Co. Rec Center in November.
The Holiday Light Show is coming to the Lucas Co. Rec Center in November.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Holiday Light Show is coming to the Rec Center to brighten up the holiday season.

The drive-thru only show features dozens of dazzling displays that last approximately 20-25 minutes.

The show begins on November 19 on select dates and runs through the end of December. Tickets cost $23 per vehicle for general admission, which requires you to select a specific date and time, and $35 for a VIP ticket, which allows you to attend the show whenever the show is open.

Follow this link for dates and to purchase tickets.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi pins a passenger car on I-75S at the ramp to I-475W.
Police identify driver who died in I-75 semi crash
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Fire officials have called an arson investigator after a fire damaged a home on Locust on...
Monday morning house fire considered suspicious by TFRD
Toledo Police car
Police searching for aggravated robbery suspect
Two teens struck in hit-and-run, police search for driver

Latest News

Inky's Italian Foods
Finds in the 419: Inky’s Italian Food
James Starks and Tedd Long head to Inky's Italian Food
Finds in the 419: Inky's Italian Foods
Delta Village Council voted to have the law director draft a proposal for a 1 year moratorium...
Delta residents concerned about potential medical marijuana dispensaries
A picture drawn by a student reading "protect our children."
Community members gather to discuss ways to curb the violence