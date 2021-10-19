Drive-thru holiday light show coming to Lucas Co. Rec Center
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Holiday Light Show is coming to the Rec Center to brighten up the holiday season.
The drive-thru only show features dozens of dazzling displays that last approximately 20-25 minutes.
The show begins on November 19 on select dates and runs through the end of December. Tickets cost $23 per vehicle for general admission, which requires you to select a specific date and time, and $35 for a VIP ticket, which allows you to attend the show whenever the show is open.
Follow this link for dates and to purchase tickets.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.