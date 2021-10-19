Free COVID-19 vaccines offered at Toledo Dollar General stores
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Four Dollar General stores in Toledo will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic this month.
Rite Aid pharmacists will be providing the vaccine doses at the following Dollar General locations in Toledo:
- Oct. 19: 828 Phillips Ave.
- Oct. 20: 865 South Ave.
- Oct. 21: 404 E. Broadway St.
- Oct. 25: 5720 Secor Rd.
Medicaid members are eligible to receive a $100 Visa gift card when they receive the vaccine, while supplies last.
