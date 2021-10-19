Heavy police presence at Old West End neighborhood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than a dozen squad cars have gathered around a home near the intersection of Parkwood and Winthrop Tuesday evening.

Multiple Toledo Police officers were standing near a door to the home, with a group of onlookers across the street.

This story will be updated with more information as it is made available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.