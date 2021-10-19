Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Heavy police presence at Old West End neighborhood

More than a dozen squad cars have gathered around a home near the intersection of Parkwood and Winthrop Tuesday evening.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than a dozen squad cars have gathered around a home near the intersection of Parkwood and Winthrop Tuesday evening.

Multiple Toledo Police officers were standing near a door to the home, with a group of onlookers across the street.

This story will be updated with more information as it is made available.

