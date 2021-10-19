Knife attack, standoff incident at Sandusky turnpike plaza
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An incident at a turnpike plaza in eastern Sandusky County has turned into a standoff with law enforcement Tuesday evening.
According to Turnpike Dispatch, the incident involved a knife attack at the Erie Islands Travel Plaza, which services westbound traffic for I-80.
The plaza has been closed to the public.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added to this report as it is made available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.