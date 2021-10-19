Knife attack, standoff incident at Sandusky turnpike plaza

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An incident at a turnpike plaza in eastern Sandusky County has turned into a standoff with law enforcement Tuesday evening.

According to Turnpike Dispatch, the incident involved a knife attack at the Erie Islands Travel Plaza, which services westbound traffic for I-80.

The plaza has been closed to the public.

#OHTPK Alert- Facility Closure WB MP 100 (Sandusky)- Click link for details https://t.co/sbiw3oukc1 — Ohio Turnpike (@OhioTurnpike) October 19, 2021

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added to this report as it is made available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.