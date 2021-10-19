Man kicked in face during fight near downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was taken to the hospital with injuries to his head after he was allegedly kicked in the face during an argument Monday afternoon near downtown Toledo.

A DEA agent saw two men fighting at a gas station at the corner of Bancroft and Cherry at 4:19 p.m. A Toledo Police detective who was at the intersection assisted.

After investigating, it was determined that Vincent Pinder, 58, got into a fight and kicked the victim’s face while he was on the ground. There were also allegations of a stone being thrown and a piece of rebar being used as a weapon, according to a TPD report.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries but was taken to the hospital because of a large cut on his head that would require stitches.

Pinder was booked into the Lucas County Jail.

