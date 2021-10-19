Massive Halloween display raising money for children with cancer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - From skeletons to snakes to spiders, her Halloween display is larger than life. But it’s for more than just fun and frights.

Decorating for Halloween is a tradition for Nicole Bowen that goes back decades.

“I’ve been here for almost 21 years, and I’ve always had something out,” she tells 13abc. “In the beginning, it was just a few pumpkins here and there, and a string or two of lights. It just grew. Every year, something new gets added on.”

Now, she’s got hundreds of pieces to put out. But it doesn’t happen overnight.

She explains, “I start, usually, at the beginning of September. I start with the fence, and then the big items. And then I’ll start on the little stuff.”

Bowen credits her parents for kick-starting her love for scaring the trick-or-treaters of her neighborhood.

“The kids love it, the parents love it, and they come out and the kids are like, ‘Ooo, mom, look at the skeletons!’ So, we have a lot of fun with it.”

But for the first time ever, she’s using her display for more than just a trick or treat. She wants to help raise money for St. Jude. Starting Wednesday, she’ll have a sign and a barcode.

“Anybody who walks up to the display, if they want to donate, they can just scan it with their phone, and it goes to St. Jude,” she says.

The Halloween lights go dark on November 1st. Then it’s on to the next holiday, with the same excitement.

Bowen says, “As long as the weather’s decent, everything starts coming down November 1st, I blow all of my leaves out to the street, and then we start doing Christmas.”

If you’d like to check out the display, you can find it on the 1700 block of Wildwood Rd in Toledo, off Detroit and Glendale Avenues.

You can visit the Skeletons for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Facebook page if you’d like to get involved in raising money for the hospital with your own Halloween decorations.

