October 19th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and warm this afternoon with a high in the lower 70s. Wednesday will bring more sunshine with a high in the middle 70s. A few showers are possible late Wednesday evening and likely Wednesday night. A lingering shower is possible by Thursday morning. A quarter inch of rain or less is possible. Highs on Thursday will be in the middle 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the middle 50s. The weekend will turn more sunny with highs in the middle to upper 50s. A frost is possible on Sunday morning.

