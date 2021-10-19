Traffic
Semi hit by gunfire early Tuesday on I-75

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for someone who shot at a semi-truck on Tuesday morning on I-75.

A semi-truck, driven by a man from Indiana, was traveling southbound on I-75 near Phillips Ave. when a black Dodge Charger with tinted windows and Michigan license plates pulled next to it. Someone in the car fired a gun several times at the truck, according to TPD.

The truck was struck numerous times by bullets. The suspect vehicle fled the scene and could not be located.

There were no injuries reported.

