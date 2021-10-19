Toledo organization that helps people feed their pets in need of a new home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local non-profit organization that’s been helping people and their pets in this community for the last decade needs some help of its own. Toledo’s PET Bull Project provides everything from low-cost training and educational programs to adoptions and pet food.

Trisha Lohr has been volunteering her time as food pantry manager for more than five years. “The work we do here is helping low-income families keep their pets. Our pantry helps about 600 families a month. We distribute about 15-20,000 pounds of food every month. That adds up to hundreds of thousands of pounds of food every year.”

Lohr says what happens to this organization and the people it helps is deeply personal. She knows each and every person helped here by name and their pet’s name too. “There are a lot of families that have plenty of love to give, but not all the financial resources to provide for all the needs their pets may have.”

The lease on the current building is up at the end of November, so the hunt is on for a new space. “It’s been stressful. We have clients coming in asking if we have a new spot, are you still going to be able to help us? I won’t be able to feed my pets if I don’t have this,” says Lohr.

Cindy Reinsel is the founder and director of Toledo’s PET Bull Project. “We’ve been searching for a new building for months, with no luck. Now we’re looking to see if there is a building we can afford to buy.”

In addition to the food pantry, the organization offers things like low-cost training and grooming. There is also has a rescue and adoption component.

“I think it’s important to not judge people and help make sure resources are there for them to be able to keep their pet,” says Reinsel.

And that’s exactly what Toledo’s PET Bull Project has done for the last decade. Reinsel’s hope is to continue that work for years to come. “We have been desperately trying to raise money so we can land somewhere on our feet. We don’t want to let all the people down who count on us every month. Because sometimes, that pet is all they have.”

The current building is on Tremainsville, not far from Start High School. Whether it’s a lease or a purchase, the hope is to find a building in the same neighborhood. Once again, they have to be out of the current building by November 30th. The PET Bull Project is also in need of food donations.

