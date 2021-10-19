Traffic
Toledo Police to team with special prosecutor on gun violence(WTVG)
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There have been 56 homicides this year and over 1400 shootings in the city of Toledo just this year. Toledo city leaders say they have not been happy with those numbers while they work to curb gun violence.

Police officers are just one piece of the equation to eradicating gun violence. Prosecutors trying to put those offenders behind bars are another. Toledo police will soon have a Lucas County prosecutor with a singular focus: gun crimes.

“We have one prosecutor that understands what we’re trying to accomplish and is a team member with the officers that are out in the field,” said Lt. James Brown of the Toledo Police Department.

Toledo City Council has now been presented formal plans to spend $120,000 from the federal government for a special Lucas County prosecutor concentrating on gun crimes alone. Using technology like shot spotter and crime analysis data to locate problem spots, trends, and repeat offenders. That prosecutor will also team up with the gang unit, using all resources to stop what’s turning into one of the city’s most urgent issues.

“The prosecutor knows what we’re trying to accomplish, we know what the prosecutor is trying to accomplish. And were all on the same page and they follow the case all the way through which is nice,” said Lt. Brown.

This is a three-year grant. We’ll see what happens after that but for now, they’re going to launch this and see what sort of impact it has.

