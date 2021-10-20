Traffic
10/20: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Scattered storms Thursday morning; weekend chill coming
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible Thursday morning, with rain amounts generally keeping to 1/4″ or less as any cells that develop will move fairly quickly east. Cooler air will rush in from the west, keeping Friday/Saturday’s highs to the mid-50s... and allowing lows to dip to the mid-30s for the first time this season Sunday morning!

