Bowling Green brewery owner indicted on rape charge

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The owner of a Bowling Green brewery was indicted on charges of rape and sexual battery by a Wood County Grand Jury in September.

On Tuesday, Justin Marx appeared in court, where a judge gave him an own-recognizance bond. He is due back in court on Nov. 29.

The rape charge is a first-degree felony, and the sexual battery charge is a third-degree felony.

According to our media partner The Toledo Blade, Marx is the owner of Bowling Green Beer Works. His charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred on Jan. 10.

Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson said the allegations are tied to Marx’s ownership of Beer Works.

