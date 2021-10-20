Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Bowling Green brewery owner indicted on rape charge

Wood County Courthouse
Wood County Courthouse(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The owner of a Bowling Green brewery was indicted on charges of rape and sexual battery by a Wood County Grand Jury in September.

On Tuesday, Justin Marx appeared in court, where a judge gave him an own-recognizance bond. He is due back in court on Nov. 29.

The rape charge is a first-degree felony, and the sexual battery charge is a third-degree felony.

According to our media partner The Toledo Blade, Marx is the owner of Bowling Green Beer Works. His charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred on Jan. 10.

Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson said the allegations are tied to Marx’s ownership of Beer Works.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man with a knife killed one person and severely injured another at a turnpike plaza in...
One person killed in Sandusky Co. turnpike plaza knife attack, another injured
More than a dozen squad cars have gathered around a home near the intersection of Parkwood and...
Heavy police presence at Old West End neighborhood
Jacob Krinn makes his first court appearance following the hazing death of BGSU student Stone...
Arrest warrant issued for former student indicted in Foltz death
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Man kicked in face during fight near downtown Toledo
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

Authorities say Robert Hathorne shot trooper Josef Brobst during a traffic stop late Wednesday,...
Findlay shooter Robert Hathorn indicted on six counts
Total port congestion.
Consumers, businesses paying a heavy price to restart the economy
Building Better Schools: Positivity Post It Notes
Building Better Schools: Positivity Post It Notes
Massive Halloween display raising money for children with cancer
Massive Halloween display raising money for children with cancer