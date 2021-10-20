Consumers, businesses paying a heavy price to restart the economy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Business is booming all over America, but companies are having extreme challenges getting goods to store shelves and consumers.

That is the problem for Marck and Associates. Marck is one of the largest Table and Flat Ware suppliers in the country and has made the commitment to get products to its customers despite the rapidly rising costs to do so.

Chris Miller is the company CFO and Vice President and says the cost to transport one of its containers from overseas to the US has gone from $4,000 to $25,000. The spots on the cargo ships have become gold to the global community trying to regain its economic footing following the pandemic shutdowns.

Miller anticipates inflation to hit in double digits for the foreseeable future as companies like his shoulder astronomical price increases to get goods to consumers.

