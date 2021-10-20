Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Consumers, businesses paying a heavy price to restart the economy

Maritime infrastructure image.
Maritime infrastructure image.(WLUC)
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Business is booming all over America, but companies are having extreme challenges getting goods to store shelves and consumers.

That is the problem for Marck and Associates. Marck is one of the largest Table and Flat Ware suppliers in the country and has made the commitment to get products to its customers despite the rapidly rising costs to do so.

Chris Miller is the company CFO and Vice President and says the cost to transport one of its containers from overseas to the US has gone from $4,000 to $25,000. The spots on the cargo ships have become gold to the global community trying to regain its economic footing following the pandemic shutdowns.

Miller anticipates inflation to hit in double digits for the foreseeable future as companies like his shoulder astronomical price increases to get goods to consumers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man with a knife killed one person and severely injured another at a turnpike plaza in...
One person killed in Sandusky Co. turnpike plaza knife attack, another injured
More than a dozen squad cars have gathered around a home near the intersection of Parkwood and...
Heavy police presence at Old West End neighborhood
Jacob Krinn makes his first court appearance following the hazing death of BGSU student Stone...
Arrest warrant issued for former student indicted in Foltz death
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Man kicked in face during fight near downtown Toledo
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

Building Better Schools: Positivity Post It Notes
Building Better Schools: Positivity Post It Notes
Massive Halloween display raising money for children with cancer
Massive Halloween display raising money for children with cancer
Teachers will now get paid extra for these extra duties
Findlay City Schools have a new idea to help with sub shortages
The organization has to be out of its current location by the end of November
Toledo's PET Bull Project needs a new home