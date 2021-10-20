Drop-off locations announced for Saturday’s Drug Take Back Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Drug Enforcement Agency is hosting a National Prescription Take Back Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday.

The event offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at various dropoff locations. The following locations in northwest Ohio are participating:

Carey Police Department

Danville Police Department

Fostoria Police Department

Seneca County Sheriff’s Office

Tiffin Police Department 51 E. Market St. #4 Tiffin, Ohio 44883

Upper Sandusky Police Department

Huron County Sheriff Department and Willard Police Department

Whitehouse Fire Department

Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office

Select Kroger locations are also participating:

Kroger, 126 North High Street, Fostoria, 44830

Kroger, 7059 Orchard Center, Holland, 43528

Kroger, 7545, Sylvania Avenue, Sylvania, 43560

Kroger, 4633 Suder Avenue, Toledo, 43611

Kroger, 2257 North Holland-Sylvania, Toledo, 43615

Kroger, 2555 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, 43614

Kroger, 8730 Waterville-Swanton Road, Waterville, 43566

