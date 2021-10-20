Drop-off locations announced for Saturday’s Drug Take Back Day
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Drug Enforcement Agency is hosting a National Prescription Take Back Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday.
The event offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at various dropoff locations. The following locations in northwest Ohio are participating:
- Carey Police Department
- Danville Police Department
- Fostoria Police Department
- Seneca County Sheriff’s Office
- Tiffin Police Department 51 E. Market St. #4 Tiffin, Ohio 44883
- Upper Sandusky Police Department
- Huron County Sheriff Department and Willard Police Department
- Whitehouse Fire Department
- Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office
Select Kroger locations are also participating:
- Kroger, 126 North High Street, Fostoria, 44830
- Kroger, 7059 Orchard Center, Holland, 43528
- Kroger, 7545, Sylvania Avenue, Sylvania, 43560
- Kroger, 4633 Suder Avenue, Toledo, 43611
- Kroger, 2257 North Holland-Sylvania, Toledo, 43615
- Kroger, 2555 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, 43614
- Kroger, 8730 Waterville-Swanton Road, Waterville, 43566
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.