Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Drop-off locations announced for Saturday’s Drug Take Back Day

Medications in a container during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in October 2020.
Medications in a container during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in October 2020.(KCRG File)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Drug Enforcement Agency is hosting a National Prescription Take Back Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday.

The event offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at various dropoff locations. The following locations in northwest Ohio are participating:

  • Carey Police Department
  • Danville Police Department
  • Fostoria Police Department
  • Seneca County Sheriff’s Office
  • Tiffin Police Department 51 E. Market St. #4 Tiffin, Ohio 44883
  • Upper Sandusky Police Department
  • Huron County Sheriff Department and Willard Police Department
  • Whitehouse Fire Department
  • Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office

Select Kroger locations are also participating:

  • Kroger, 126 North High Street, Fostoria, 44830
  • Kroger, 7059 Orchard Center, Holland, 43528
  • Kroger, 7545, Sylvania Avenue, Sylvania, 43560
  • Kroger, 4633 Suder Avenue, Toledo, 43611
  • Kroger, 2257 North Holland-Sylvania, Toledo, 43615
  • Kroger, 2555 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, 43614
  • Kroger, 8730 Waterville-Swanton Road, Waterville, 43566

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man with a knife killed one person and severely injured another at a turnpike plaza in...
One person killed in Sandusky Co. turnpike plaza knife attack, another injured
More than a dozen squad cars have gathered around a home near the intersection of Parkwood and...
Heavy police presence at Old West End neighborhood
Jacob Krinn makes his first court appearance following the hazing death of BGSU student Stone...
Arrest warrant issued for former student indicted in Foltz death
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Man kicked in face during fight near downtown Toledo
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

Robert Hathorne is accused of shooting Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper Josef Brobst on...
Accused Findlay shooter Robert Hathorn indicted on six counts
Total port congestion.
Consumers, businesses paying a heavy price to restart the economy
Building Better Schools: Positivity Post It Notes
Building Better Schools: Positivity Post It Notes
Massive Halloween display raising money for children with cancer
Massive Halloween display raising money for children with cancer