Findlay shooter Robert Hathorn indicted on six counts

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Michigan man accused of shooting an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper during a traffic stop in Findlay has been indicted on six counts by a Hancock County Grand Jury.

Robert Hathorn was indicted on counts of first-degree felony felonious assault on a peace officer; first-degree felony aggravated robbery; third-degree felony failure to comply; third-degree felony tampering with evidence; and two counts of a third-degree felony having weapons under disability. The felonious assault and aggravated robbery carry firearm specifications.

Hathorn, of Muskegon, Mich., was pulled over for speeding on I-75 near milepost 160 in Hancock County on Oct. 7. Trooper Josef Brobst reportedly smelled marijuana in the car and asked Hathorn to step out of his vehicle, and that’s when a struggle ensued between the suspect and the trooper, which resulted in the trooper being shot with his own service weapon. Hathorn then fled the scene.

Brobst was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He has since been released from the hospital and is expected to recover from the injury.

Police arrest Robert Tremaine Hathorn after an hours long search following the shooting of an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper. (WTVG)

Hathorn was found more than 12 hours later after a manhunt in the Findlay area. He was taken into custody without further incident.

