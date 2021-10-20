Traffic
Man sentenced for May 2020 shooting death of Love

Ahmed Bireir was accused of being involved in the shooting death of Dashaun Love on Earl St. in...
Ahmed Bireir was accused of being involved in the shooting death of Dashaun Love on Earl St. in May 2020.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man standing trial in connection with a May 2020 shooting death in Toledo will spend at least 25 years in prison.

Ahmed Bireir withdrew a previous plea of not guilty and entered an Alford plea to a lesser offense of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony with a firearm specification.

Bireir was accused of being involved in the shooting death of Dashaun Love on Earl St. in May 2020.

He was sentenced to 11-16 1/2 years for the guilty conviction. An additional term of 14-19 1/2 years was imposed as well.

