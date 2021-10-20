Man sentenced for May 2020 shooting death of Love

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man standing trial in connection with a May 2020 shooting death in Toledo will spend at least 25 years in prison.

Ahmed Bireir withdrew a previous plea of not guilty and entered an Alford plea to a lesser offense of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony with a firearm specification.

Bireir was accused of being involved in the shooting death of Dashaun Love on Earl St. in May 2020.

He was sentenced to 11-16 1/2 years for the guilty conviction. An additional term of 14-19 1/2 years was imposed as well.

