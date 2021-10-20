Traffic
October 20th Weather Forecast

Cooler Late Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and warm today with a high in the middle 70s. Clouds return tonight with a chance of showers. Rain is likely for the morning commute on Thursday. An early high temperature in the middle 60s is expected. Temperatures will fall into the low 60s late in the day. There is a slim chance of a shower near the lake Thursday evening and Thursday night. Highs will be in the 50s the rest of the week. There is a chance of a patchy frost on Sunday morning. Rain is possible next Monday.

