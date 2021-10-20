Parents of Toledo girl who died of cancer working to help others

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Seven-year-old Kaylee Turney died of cancer last month. Her parents are working to make sure that other families going through the same struggles, get the help they need. They’ve started a non-profit called Team Kaylee, and they’re in the process of opening up a home base for their work.

Kaylee was diagnosed with neuroblastoma when she was just two years old. She lost her five-year fight against the disease on September 7th.

“She got to tell us before she couldn’t talk anymore that she loved us,” says her dad Lee. “Those were the last words she got to say.”

That love is what inspired Kaylee’s parents to start a non-profit organization in her name. “We are going to take something bad and turn it into something good for other people and hope their journey is better than ours was.”

Lee and his wife Kara both took time off work for months at a time, something a lot of parents and loved ones of children who have cancer have to do. “We know what we went through. What help isn’t out there so we want to try to help put it in place for someone else.”

The focus of Team Kaylee will be working to fill the gaps many families are faced with after a child is diagnosed with cancer. “It’s miserable. I would not wish this on anyone. It’s just hard.”

The help offered will include money for living expenses, toys, food, gas cards, and simple gestures. One of the first things the Turneys did after starting the non-profit was deliver a carload of Halloween happiness to children in the hospital. “Kaylee would want to make other kids smile and make other people happy. So that is what we will do with our next journey.”

The Turneys say this is all to help keep the memory of their beautiful daughter alive. “Helping others will help us. It really will.”

The headquarters for Team Kaylee is on West Alexis Road. There will be a grand opening Saturday, November 6th. If you’d like to make a donation or learn more about the work of the organization, click here.

