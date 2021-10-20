Perrysburg Symphony Orchestra rehearsing for first full concert since the start of the pandemic

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Before the COVID-19 pandemic, a live audience was something you’d expect at a concert.

During the last year-and-a-half, the Perrysburg Symphony Orchestra, like so many other performance groups, had to improvise. From smaller ensembles in outdoor venues to virtual concerts streaming online, members of the Perrysburg Symphony kept the music going.

“We’ve done concerts where nobody’s been there, but we have cameras streaming it online. So after you finish, nobody applauds. It’s a strange thing. It’s definitely different,” said Thomas Moody, Principal 2nd Violin with the PSO. “It’s been tough for a lot of the musicians, but it feels good to be back and we’re ready to give it a great concert.”

The PSO will perform a concert entitled "Magical Stories" at Perrysburg Jr. High School. (Tony Geftos)

Now, for the first time since the start of the pandemic, the entire Perrysburg Symphony Orchestra is rehearsing all together for a concert in front of a live audience.

“Well, it’s very exciting,” said Travis Jürgens, Music Director and Conductor of the PSO. “I’m very glad that we’ll be able to have a live audience again because, you know, live music is just so important for our community. It’s really an opportunity to nourish our souls and to be brought closer together.”

The concert set for Friday, October 22, 2021, is a collection of “Magical Stories,” featuring the world premiere of a viola concerto called “Merlin,” performed by violist Brett Deubner. The performance starts at 7:30 PM in the Perrysburg Jr. High School auditorium.

